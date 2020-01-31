Gurgaon to come up with science city, says govt

The Haryana government on Thursday said a Science City will be developed in Gurgaon to promote science education and help inculcate scientific temper among people.

The Science City will be set up in collaboration with the central government on about 30 acres of land, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary, Science and Technology Department, Haryana, Amit Jha said this while chairing a meeting with officials at Gurgaon.

Jha said students will get an opportunity to learn scientific principles in the city.

The development of Science City will also provide direct and indirect employment opportunities to the people of the region, he said.

He said the Indian Space Research Organisation will be roped in to set up a space gallery at the site.

Jha said an innovation hub will also be developed where students will be able to work on their ideas.