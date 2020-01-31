Home quarantined families advised not to attend functions

he Kerala government on Friday asked families of those who return from novel coronavirus-hit regions to postpone marriages inorder to prevent a possible outbreak of the disease in the state.

A day after a medical student from Wuhan tested positive for Coronavirus, the state government strengthened its resolve to check the spread of illness to others and directed those coming from China and other affected regions to strictly remain under home quarantine.

State Health Minister K K Shailaja, who is leading the fight against the disease, advised postponement of marriages in those families, where people came from the virus affected regions.

“Home quarantines are being done only as a precaution. No need to panic,” the Minister told reporters here after meeting the private hospital authorities to prepare them for facing the challenge.

She said family members of the people coming from the affected-regions should abide by the protocol.

“It is heard that in some such families, preparations are being made for marriages. There is no harm in temporarily postponing the date of the marriage.

There will be some difficulties in postponing the marriages fixed earlier. But this is a protocol. This must be obeyed,” Shailaja said.

Those who are home quarantined would be under observation for 28 days.

“Those who are going for job, they should take leave and be under observation. Health volunteers would be around to solve their problems,” the Minister said.