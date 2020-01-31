Johnson & Johnson gets huge fine for false marketing

A US judge on Thursday ordered Johnson & Johnson to pay $344 million for false and deceptive marketing of pelvic mesh products used by tens of thousands of women in California.

The suit in San Diego was part of a series of claims the company has faced worldwide over the mesh products, designed to support weakened muscles holding up the pelvic organs.

San Diego County Superior Judge Eddie Sturgeon ruled that Johnson & Johnson knew of the potential risks and side effects of its products before their launch and did not disclose these risks in educational and marketing materials provided to doctors and patients.

Sturgeon in his ruling said “complications could be so severe that mesh removal would be necessary but, unlike other implants, removal is difficult and harmful and can take multiple surgeries.