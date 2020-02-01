IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman gets Charge sheet for journalists death

Kerala Police on Saturday filed a Charge sheet against young IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman for the death of KM Basheer, a journalist while driving in a drunken state in August 2019.

KM Basheer was the Bureau Chief of a Malayalam daily’ Siraj’.The speeding car was out of control and hit Bashee near to Napiers Museum. The charge-sheet has the 33-year-old IAS officer as the first accused and his fellow traveler Wafa Firoze as the second accused. The SIT which probed the case said that there is enough material evidence along with 100 witnesses in the 70-page charge sheet that it filed before the judicial first class magistrate.

The judicial first class court had condemned the Kerala Police for not taking blood samples of Sriram as per procedures to prove that he was intoxicated. But the General Hospital doctor and several eye witness reports confirm that the IAS officer was in an inebriated condition. Further, his fellow passenger Wafa had a statement that Sriram was driving at the time of the incident .

Journalists had decried the move to shield the 33-year old IAS officer when state chief secretary Tom Jose had recommended his reinstatement saying the charge sheet was not filed last week. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had extended his suspension for three more months and gave strict instructions to the SIT to file it at the earliest.