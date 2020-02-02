DH Latest NewsLatest NewsSports

5th T20I: India beat New Zealand; Claim series

Feb 2, 2020, 04:29 pm IST
In cricket, the Indian cricket team created a new history in New Zealand. The team India has beat the hosts in the 5th and final T20I match by 7 runs in Mount Maunganui. Bu this victory the Indian team created a new history, by becoming the first team to win 5-0 series over the New Zealand team on their land.

Earlier after winning the toss, India opted to bat first. India had set a victory target of 164 runs. For India Rohit Sharma scored 60 and KL Rahul 45. And India scored 163 by losing three wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini has helped the team to restrict the hosts to 156 for 9 wickets. Bumrah took 3 wickets and Saini took 2 wickets.

