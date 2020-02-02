5th T20I: India beat New Zealand; Claim series

In cricket, the Indian cricket team created a new history in New Zealand. The team India has beat the hosts in the 5th and final T20I match by 7 runs in Mount Maunganui. Bu this victory the Indian team created a new history, by becoming the first team to win 5-0 series over the New Zealand team on their land.

Impressive 5-0 whitewash by India. Fought back so well every time it seemed they would lose the match. That said, I’m surprised at how weak-hearted New Zealand have been. Just over 6 months back looked such a talented, balanced side — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 2, 2020

Earlier after winning the toss, India opted to bat first. India had set a victory target of 164 runs. For India Rohit Sharma scored 60 and KL Rahul 45. And India scored 163 by losing three wickets in the stipulated 20 overs.

Unbelievable stuff !!! Great performance team india ?? 5 , 0 away is just incredible ?? congratulations boys party ? to banti hai ?? — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) February 2, 2020

Indian bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini has helped the team to restrict the hosts to 156 for 9 wickets. Bumrah took 3 wickets and Saini took 2 wickets.