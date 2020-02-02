‘ A salesgirl is a woman who sells things, especially in a shop’: Swami Sandeepananda Giri mocks Union Finance Minister

Swami Sandeepananda Giri, the Hindu Seer from Kerala is an ardent critic of right-wing groups in the country. He is considered to be a left sympathizer. he always express his opinions on various social and political issues on social media. He even did not hesitate to share trolls on various social issues on social media.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri has come with a silent troll mocking the union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. As the union budget which was submitted in the Indian parliament on Saturday, the union finance minister has declared government will sell shares of more public sector undertakings including Life Insurance Corporation (LIC). This has ignited the creativity of Swami.

” #SALESGIRL A salesgirl is a woman who sells things, especially in a shop. Many women prefer to be called a saleswoman or a , salesperson rather than a salesgirl”, he captioned the post.

Swami Sandeepananda Giri is known to be a staunch critic of RSS and BJP. The Hindu Seer has many times ignited controversy over his trolls and opinions against the union government and BJP.