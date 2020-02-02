ABVP member attacked by left-wing students over social media post

A member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi parishad (ABVP), the pro-BJP students organization was attacked by a group of left-wing students over a social media post in Punjab University. The injured ABVP activist Divyansh Sharma was admitted in hospital.

The SFS students had attacked ABVP students following an alleged fallout between two groups.As per sources the attack on Sharma happened after he had allegedly made an indecent comment on social media against SFS.

As per ABVP sources Sharma was gone to meet a friend in the hostel and he was attacked by a group of 12 students . But the Students For Society (SFS) activists has rejected the allegation.