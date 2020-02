Taking to Instagram, Actress Disha Patani has uploaded a video where she can be seen working out and performing ‘leg press’ along with her gym trainer and she seems to be a pro at that.

Clad in a black gym shirt and blue shorts, she workout in the gym giving us major fitness goals. Sharing the video, she wrote, “360 pounds (163 kg), 4 counts, toes out “leg press” happy b’day raj sir (i died).” (sic)