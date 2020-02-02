Amy Jackson’s ‘rain dance’ photos goes viral : See pics

Popular actress Amy Jackson celebrated her 28th birthday on Friday. The actress celebrated her birthday with her husband George Pannayiotou and their son Andreas Pannayiotou in South Africa. The couple are enjoying quality time in South Africa. The actress has shared her vacation pictures on social media.

“Just to ‘simply’ wake up and see my son lying next to me is a blessing. To be able to walk outside on my own two legs and hear the waves with my own two ears is a blessing. To have the chance to speak to my best friends and family so I can tell them I love them is a blessing. If you opened your eyes today and took another breath – you’re winning!! With everything that’s happening across the world right now… just to LIVE another day is truly a gift!! I’m going into my 28th year on this planet with a whole new perspective and a heart filled with gratitude anddddd I’m gonna start with this little rain dance!! Yes it’s p*ssing down on my birthday and there’s not an ounce of sun to be seen BUT on the plus side, the plants are happy “, Amy captioned the photo.

Actress Amy Jackson and her boyfriend George Pannayiotou has welcomed their first baby on September 23.