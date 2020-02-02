Bengal man found living with his Wife’s decaying corpse

A W.Bengal man was living with his wife’s corpse for the past 3 days. Neighbors on not seeing Bharati Chanda enquired Bacchu Chanda for her absence for 3 days. When the reply was unsatisfactory, neighbors straightly went to their home to find the decayed body of Bharati.

According to the police, the condition of the body seemed to suggest the woman had died a few days back due to indisposition. The neighbors said the last time they saw Bharati was on Monday. Bharti Chanda was suffering from prolonged liver disease.

They became suspicious of not seeing her for three days and questioned her husband Bacchhu Chanda on Thursday before going to his house. Police said Bacchhu’s mental condition was being reviewed.