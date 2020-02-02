“CAA is a part of ‘ mission Hindu Rashtra’ of RSS”: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made it clear that the National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not be implemented in the state. The CPM leader also said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is a part of ‘Hindu Rashtra’ philosophy of RSS.

” CAA should be rejected due to three reasons: First, it is against the letter and spirit of our Constitution. Second, it is deeply discriminatory and violative of human rights. Third, it seeks to impose philosophy of Sangh Parivar with its mission of ‘Hindu Rashtra”, said Pinarayi Vijayan while addressing event in Mumbai.

Kerala state became the first state to pass a resolution demanding scrapping of CAA. The Kerala state Assembly passed the resolution unanimously. The Kerala government also challenged the CAA in the Supreme Court. The government has also suspended the NPR process in the state.