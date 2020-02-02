Center demands immediate hanging of rapists, “Deliver justice soon”

The central government today demanded the judiciary to speed up procedures for the hanging of Nirbhaya culprits. The center today said that the death row convicts are testing the bedrock of patience and are utilizing judicial procedures for delaying justice to Nirbhaya’s family.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that the President of India has the authority to deliver judgment on each of the culprits to his own merit and it is evident that the four death row convicts are intentionally delaying their hang date. Solicitor General was briefing governments stand during the special sitting on Delhi HC, for speeding up judicial procedures of Nirbhaya convicts hanging.

Mukesh Kumar Singh and Vinay Kumar had their mercy pleas rejected by the President. Now Akshay Kumar had filed for Presidents’ mercy plea.