Coronavirus : Amid shortage of protective face masks,Chinese locals using sanitary pads,bras and bottles as masks

Feb 2, 2020, 06:37 am IST
Amid nationwide shortage of protective face masks, Chinese locals are being forced to use weird items as makeshift solutions to protect themselves against the coronavirus epidemic.

Reportedly, residents have been seen using plastic bottles as helmets, as well as bras, plastic sheets, sanitary towels and even grapefruits as masks to try and ward off the fatal infection.

Photographs of people using grapefruits and oranges, bras and even sanitary pads are being shared across social media. Take a look:

Improvise. Adapt. Overcome. #coronavirus part 4

