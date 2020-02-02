Coronavirus: Over 1793 under observation in Kerala, three arrested for spreading fake news

Kerala health minister KK Shailaja said that the condition of the student, who has been infected by the novel coronavirus, continues to be stable. The minister also confirmed that no new cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in the state so far. Adding that 22 people under observation in hospitals for suspected presence of the virus, she said that a total of 1793 are being observed for the presence of the virus.

According to the minister, three persons have been arrested for spreading fake news regarding the spread of the virus. She also said that five blood samples have been sent from Thrissur for tests on Saturday. An expert team from Pune would reach the state to check more samples.

Meanwhile, the health department has been busy checking the list of people who have closely mingled with the infected student. The health conditions of all these people are being observed. Another student, who had traveled with the infected student on their way back from China, has also been admitted to the isolation ward in Pathanamthitta General hospital.