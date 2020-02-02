Could this Famous Person be Sreejith Panicker’s Next Opponent in Debate on CAA and NRC? Mouth-Watering Prospect!

Political analyst Sreejith Panickar has turned quite a few heads with his involvement in a series of debates on Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. While he has made it a point on multiple occasions to not stamp him as a right-wing analyst, most of the Left followers have happily dubbed him as someone from the Sangh Parivar house, thanks to the pro-CAA stand he took. His arguments on the matter have been noted for his poignancy and logic and quite a few people have suffered waging a war of words against him. The latest being Sreejith Perumana, a supreme court advocate. who literally reduced himself to a farce in a debate conducted at Kollam district in Kerala.

Now, it is possible that Sreejith Panickar’s next opponent in a debate on CAA could be Kannan Gopinathan, the former IAS officer. He had recently resigned from his position as a protest against the abrogation of Article 370 in Kashmir and has been quite vocal against CAA and NRC. Recently he had made a tweet on the issue. He raises five questions on CAA in his tweet.

Few questions

1. Reason for selection of three countries

2. Reason for selection of 6 communities

3. Reason for selection of the date.

4. Will people have to prove religious persecution?

5. Will CAA be applicable after NRC?”

Sreejith Panickar responded to the tweet and said that he is ready for a debate on the issue if Mr Gopinathan is willing.

I am ready for a debate on this, @naukarshah , if you are willing.

We are not yet sure if the former IAS officer is going to take that offer, but if he does, it could make up for an interesting debate, much like the one between Sreejith and Hareesh Vasudevan.