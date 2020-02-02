Doctor hailed for volunteering in China for treating Coronavirus

Pakistani community living in Wuhan in China is hailing a Pakistani doctor for volunteering in the region to treat Coronavirus. Dr. Usman, a Pakistani teacher at Changsha Medical College, is the first foreign doctor who stepped forward to treat infected people in Wuhan as a volunteer.

Usman, graduated from Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine with a Bachelor’s degree in 2012 and returned to Pakistan to practice medicine for four years. In 2016, he returned to China to to pursue a master’s degree in medicine at Central South University in Changsha. After graduation, he became a foreign teacher at Changsha medical college.

he moved to Wuhan after knowing that there is a lack of medical professionals in Wuhan. On January 27, Dr Usman formally applied to the foreign experts service office of Hunan science and technology department, hoping that he could go to the Wuhan for medical assistance.

He also made ti clear that the Chinese authorities are taking care of him.