GST collection crosses Rs.1 lakh crore in January

The revenue from the Goods and Service Tax (GST) has crossed Rs. 1 lakh crore in the month of January. This is for the third month in a row that the GST collection crossing Rs.i trillion mark.

In the month of January the total GST collection was Rs. 1,10,828 crore. In this CGST is Rs.20,944, SGST is Rs.28,224 , IGST Rs.53,013 crore( including Rs.23,481 crore collected on imports) and Cess is Rs.8637 crore.

CNBC-TV18 newsbreak confirmed; GSt collection for December recorded in January is out! pic.twitter.com/IXaH1jsDzS — CNBC-TV18 (@CNBCTV18Live) February 1, 2020

The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed the month of December up to January 31 January is 83 lakh.

As per the official statement released by the government , during January the GST collection from domestic transaction has shown a growth of 12% over the revenue during January last year. In January 2019, the total GST collection was Rs.1.02 lakh crore.