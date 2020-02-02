Hundreds of BJP activists quit party against CAA

Giving setback to BJP, around 700 hundred BJP members quit party protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act , National Register of Citizenship and National Population Register. The incident took place in Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh. All the members belong to minority cell of BJP.

” We have resigned en masses from the party in public interest. The anger against the controversial bill has been growing among the citizens with each passing day. So it is our duty to stand by them and democracy is all about public voice” said the BJP leaders who quit the party in a statement.

BJP is facing heavy protest from the part of the party activists especially from minority community. Earlier 170 BJP workers has quit party in Khargone in the state. Around 50 members quit party in Bhopal. Earlier Narayan Tripathi, the BJP MLA from Maihar also come protesting against the CAA.