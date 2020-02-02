Indians under observation at quarantine camps seen dancing amid Coronavirus scare : Watch Video

Indian students evacuated from China’s Hubei province amidst the coronavirus scare who were kept in a quarantine facility in Haryana’s Manesar, were seen having a good time, dancing to the tunes of a Haryanvi song.

The Indian Army had set up a quarantine facility in Manesar (situated nearly 18 km from Gurgaon) to keep around 300 Indian students being evacuated from China’s Hubei province in view of the outbreak of coronavirus, PTI reported.

Officials said the Indian Army has created the facility near Manesar where the students can be monitored for any signs of infection for a duration of two weeks by a qualified team of doctors and staff members.

The first process of the screening of the students was done at the Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi followed by quarantine at Manesar.