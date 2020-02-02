IndiGo launches direct flight to Saudi Arabia  from Kerala

India’s biggest private airline, IndiGo is all set to launch direct flights from three Indian cities to Dammam in Saudi Arabia. The airline will launch flight service from Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad and Mumbai to Dammam.

Dammam would be the 87th destination overall and the 3rd in Saudi Arabia for IndiGo Airlines. Also Dammam is the 24th international destination of the airline.

The Dammam-Hyderabad service will be benign from February 16. The flights to Dammam from Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram will begin from March 7.

The daily service to Dammam from Thiruvanthapuram will begin from March 7. The flight to Dammam (6E 1229_ will leave Trivandrum International Airport at 1.55 pm and will reach at Dammam at 5.05pm. The return flight from Dammam (6E1221) will depart at 5.25 am and will reach Trivandrum at 12.35 pm.

With a fleet of over 250 planes the Indigo Airline operates over 1500 flights daily