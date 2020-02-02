Infants body found in floating bucket on Kochi lake

The body of a newborn was found floating inside a bucket on a lake near to Lourde Matha Church, Ernakulam.

Kids playing beneath the lakeshore first noticed the bucket and picked the infant resembling a doll. The elders at this time noticed and rushed to find the lifeless body of the infant. The freshly cut umbilical cord together with the hospital clip was there. Police were called upon immediately.

Police on preliminary investigation found no foul play and suspect the dead infant was given a form of water burial by parents.

An investigation is ongoing…