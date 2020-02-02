“Life-Death are in hand of Allah. either it will come here or there” : Imran Khan’s Govt replies to Pak students crying for help in China ; Watch Video

Pakistan has decided that it will not rescue its people from China during this Coronavirus outbreak. Dr. Zafar Mirza, Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan said that it is not right time to recall our citizens from China due to friendly relationship between the two countries. At such times we do not want to make them realize that our people are not safe there. Dr. Zafar Mirza said that our decision is not only in the country’s interest but in the interest of the world.

According to Pakistani govt officials, Pakistan will not evacuate its citizens from the coronavirus-hit Wuhan to show “solidarity” with its all-weather ally China.

When Pakistani students called the Pakistani Embassy in China for help, then Pakistani Embassy didn’t reply.A Pakistani govt representative said to students, “Zindagi-Maut Allah Ke Hath Me Hai. Yaha aani hai ya waha aani hai (Life-Death are in hand of Allah. either it will come here or there)“

President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Dr. Arif Alvi tweeted, “If you hear of an outbreak of plague in a land, do not enter it, but if the plague breaks out in a place while you are in it, do not leave that place”

Pakistan knows that it cannot treat anyone in its country with a dangerous virus like Corona. Therefore, it has decided that better health facilities are being provided in China under the supervision of World Health Organization at this time and Pakistani citizens and students will be more safe in China.