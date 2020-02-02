Mollywood actress Parvathy Nambiar gets married : Watch Video

Mollywood actress Parvathy Nambiar got married to Vineeth Menon. The marriage function was held at the Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur Sunday morning. Only her close relatives and friends attended the function.

Parvathy entered the film industry through Lal Jose’ ‘Ezhu Sundara Rathrikal’ with Dileep in the lead role. She later portrayed a strong character in Renjith’s film ‘Leela’. She has acted in films like Puthenpanam, Madhura Raja etc. She was last seen in Pattabhiraman which had Jayaram in the lead role.The actress herself shared the photos of the function in the social media. ‘Today is the most important day of my life, everyone should pray for me’, she posted in her Facebook page.