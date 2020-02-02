Operation Smile : Police rescues 3,600 missing children

Under a special Operation Smile initiative undertaken by the Telangana State’s Police force, as many as 3,600 children, who had gone missing, have been rescued just in the bygone month of January, reports ANI.

This marked the sixth round of the operation, and it witnessed 2,923 boys and 677 girls being rescued in a span of just a month. Also, it should be noted that under the operation as many as 411 cases have been registered under different Sections for sundry offences against children and in contravention of the Juvenile Justice Act.

Of the children rescued, 1,982 have already been restored to their parents while the rest have been habilitated at rescue homes. It should also be noted that among the rescued children, 1,292 hail from other states, and also from countries like Nepal and Myanmar.

The details were made public in a media briefing by state’s Inspector General of Police (Law & Order) Swathi Lakra. She also shared that the children were rescued from varied locations including railway stations, bus stations, religious places, traffic junctions, mechanic shops, brick industries, shops, tea stalls, footpaths et cetera.