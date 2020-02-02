‘Opposition to CAA is painful’, says Bollywood singer Kailash Kher

Popular Bollywood singer kailash Kher has come supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act. Kher has said that the CAA offer shelter to persecuted refugees ‘who were once our own’. He also said that the opposition and protest against CAA is painful.

” Through the Citizenship Amendment Act, citizenship is being given to the persecuted people who were once our own before partition in 1947″, said Kher. ” Due to this affinity, they have now returned to their own people. Everybody should be happy. It is painful if anybody has objection to India adopting these people”, added Kher.

But the singer did not answered to the question about Jamia firing. He said that he can not say anything about it at the moment without complete information.