Pakistani student from China slams Imran Khan govt for abandoning them after Coronavirus outbreak ; shares India’s evacuation video

Pakistan refused to evacuate their citizens stranded in Wuhan, as an “act of solidarity” towards their ally China.A heartbreakingly tragic video has emerged in which a Pakistani student shames Pakistani authorities for their apathy towards them as he watches Indian students boarding a bus sent by the Indian embassy. The bus would carry these Indian students to the airport from where they would be airlifted to India.

In the video shared by journalist associated with The Print, many people can be seen boarding a bus. The man speaking in the video introduces himself as a Pakistani student. He says that the bus, seen in the video has been sent by the Indian Embassy to safely carry the Indian students stuck in Wuhan, China to the airport from where they would be heading to their country by the aircraft sent by the Indian government to evacuate its citizens stranded there.

He furthers that even the Bangladeshi citizens would also be evacuated by their government. He says that it is only us, Pakistanis, who are stuck here as our government does not care for their citizens stranded in China. Angrily he says that Pakistani government are not concerned about our well being -whether we live or we die or get infected, they have said that they are not concerned, the student is heard saying. They will neither evacuate us nor provide us with any facility, says the disturbed student.