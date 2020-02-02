Powerful explosion again rocks Idukki underground power house

The Idukki power grids Moolamattam Underground station exploded again with a loud noise causing havoc. It was the protection transformer of the sixth generator which exploded with a loud bang. Following the explosion, power generation was stopped for a brief time.

On technical inspection, it was confirmed that the lightning arrestor of the protection transformer was damaged in the explosion and the surge capacitor of the transformer is the cause of the explosion. Two control panels were also damaged fully. The underground station was filled with fumes and Kerala fire force came to action for rescuing the technicians and officials trapped inside.No casualties or injuries were reported after the explosion.