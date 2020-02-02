Rajya Sabha joined BJP ahead of assembly election

Sasikala Pushpa, the Rajya Sabha MP of AIADMK has joined BJP. The Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu joined BJP in the presence of former union minister Pon Radhakrishnan and BJP national general secretary P.Muralidhar Rao.

AIADMK has expelled Sasikala from party membership for anti-party activities. Sasikala was the former president of AIADMK women’s wing. She is one of the prominent leader of the party from Thoothukudi, the coastal district in the state.

Sasikala’s tenure as MP will come to an end in a few months.She was expelled from the party in 2016. She was involved in an altercation with a DMK MP in 2016 and was accused of slapping him.