Ranbir Kapoor- Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Brahmastra’ gets release date

Release date of Karan Johar’s Brahmastra is finally out and the film will hit the silver screens on December 4 this year. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, Brahmastra has been directed by Ayan Mukerji. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has an important role in the film.

Sharing a picture of the star cast on Twitter, K Jo wrote, “It’s final! Brahmastra releases on 4th December, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada! #Brahmastra.”

The film also stars Mouni Roy, Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia and was slated to release in December 2019 initially. The release had then been shifted to summer 2020. Now that the final release date has been locked, fans are bound to get excited.