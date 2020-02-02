Shooting after funeral in church leaves two dead

Two people were shot dead and two others were injured after a funeral in a church in Florida, USA. The shooting took place at the Victory City Church in Riviera Beach. Riviera Breach is 130 kilometer away from Miami.

As per police a man and a boy aged 15 were killed in the incident. The injured – a woman and a kid- were taken to hospital.

The police has informed that a gunfire detection device has reported 13 rounds of fire. Nobody has been arrested in the incident.As per the primary investigation by the police the firing occurred because of a fight between the relatives of the person whose funeral was held in the church.