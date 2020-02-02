Swami Nityananda’s apprentice found dead ,naked inside car

Swamy Nityananda’s apprentice Vajravelu was found dead inside his car. The body was without any clothes and the car was parked in a lonely place near to Kuruvidaanam. Two lakh rupees kept in the car are reported to be missing.

Vajravelu yesterday paid a visit to his relative residing in Kuruvidaanam and left from there late at night in his car. His relatives got worried when he was not back in time and a complaint was registered in the Police station. On search operation, his car was found abandoned and Vajravelu’s body was found inside.

Vajravelu is an accomplished businessman and runs many Bakeries and Real estate businesses. Police suspect murder and theft but are intrigued by why the criminals left him bared inside the car. An investigation is ongoing.