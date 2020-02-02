T20I: Indian eves losses to Australia

In cricket, the Indian women team suffered a loss to Australia in the T20I tri-series at Canberra in Australia. The hosts beats Indian eves by 4 wicket.

Australia after winning the toss opted to field first. India scored 103 runs by losing 9 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. For India Smriti Mandhana scored 35 and Harmanpreet scored 28.

India’s last six wickets were picked by Australia in just 21 runs. Harmanpreet, Taniya Bhatia and Deepti Sharma fall prey to Ellyse perry. Ellyse Perry picked India’s four wickets.

Indian eves has beaten England in the first match. While Australia had lost to England. now all the three teams has a victory each.

India will next face England at Junction Oval in Melbourne on 7 February. The tri-series is the most important event ahead of the T20 World Cup. The T20 World Cup will begin in Australia on Friday.