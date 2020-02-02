Teacher, student get married after ‘indecent’ video goes viral

A teacher and his student have contracted court marriage a week after they were both expelled from their college after an ‘improper’ video of them was posted to TikTok.

According to The Express Tribune, Rafqat Hussain, 38, an English teacher at the Government Postgraduate College Haripur married his student Zainab Ali, 24 at a local court.

Rafqat, who is already married and has three children with his first wife, shared a copy of his marriage certificate saying, “We were in a relationship. We were waiting for our families’ consent to get married.”

He claims that the initial 20-second clip was not meant to be shared, but someone with ‘ill-intent- to the couple hacked into Zainab’s phone and posted it on the popular app TikTok.

The couple were expelled by a college committee after the clip went viral, which Zainab says is ‘absurd’, as the clip was related to her private life which did not relate to any violations of the college’s disciplinary code.