Kutch region in Gujarat was rocked today by 3 minor quakes within just 14 hours. The first quake happened at 9 AM and the others followed in a one and a half hours gap.

The epicenter was 11 km North-East of Kutch near Bhavuch and the quakes recorded an intensity of 3.3 in the Ritcher scale. The mild tremors caused no harm to life or property.