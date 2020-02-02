UAE announces new case of coronavirus infection

UAE health officials announced a new case of coronavirus in the country on Saturday evening.The Ministry of Health and Prevention said the male patient, who arrived in the country from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, was in a stable condition and was receiving medical care.

He is the fifth confirmed case in the country.

A Chinese family of four already diagnosed with coronavirus remain under medical care, the ministry said.The mother, father, nine-year-old girl and grandmother from Wuhan were confirmed to have the virus after visiting a local health clinic, a week into their trip.

They arrived in the Emirates on January 16 and took the grandmother to a doctor with flu-like symptoms on January 23, a top health official said.Officials are retracing the family’s steps to find out who they came into contact with.

More than 10,000 people have been infected with the coronavirus in more than 20 countries.