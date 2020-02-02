UP hostage convict studied Russian modus operandi for one month, UP police

Subhash Batham who was shot dead by police when they stormed his home for the release of 23 children he took as hostages had studied a similar Russian crime for one month, say UP Police. The shocking revelation was made after they analyzed the data from Subhash Batham’s phone.

Subhash Batham, a murder convict had also learned how to make bombs from Internet DIY tutorials. Strategically Subhash was employing the exact modus operandi of a 2004 Russian criminal who took his daughter’s friends as hostages. Subhash invited his daughter Guddu’s friends for her birthday celebrations and took 23 Children including an infant of 6 months as his hostage.

Subhash was killed in retaliatory firing when Subhash hurled hand grenades and fired at the police team. His wife who was attacked by the angry mob was rescued by police and admitted to a hospital. She died yesterday due to a traumatic injury to her head. Their daughter Guddu is now in the protective custody of a villager.