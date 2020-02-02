Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha president shot dead by attackers

Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha President Ranjit Yadav has been shot dead in Lucknow. As per reports, Yadav was out on a morning walk when he was shot dead near Hazratganj area of Lucknow.The incident took place between Hazaratganj and Qaisar Bagh area of Lucknow.

Ranjit Yadav was a part of Samajwadi Party before forming the Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha.

Lucknow police have formed 6 teams to investigate the killing of the VHM president. As per reports, the crime branch will also be a part of the joint investigation.