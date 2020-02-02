“We serve bullets not biriyani to terrorists”,Yogi Adityanath

UP CM referring to protestors at Shaheen bagh said Union ministry under the leadership of Modi serves bullets to terrorists, not biriyani. Yogi also blamed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to serve biriyani to Shaheen Bagh protestors.

Yogi Adityanath was delivering his campaign speech for Delhi assembly polls due on Feb 8. Yogi said Modi can identify all terrorists and is serving them bullets from the time he is serving as the PM of India. He delivered his fiery campaign speech and addressed rallies on Adarsh Nagar, Narela and Rohini at Delhi and is one among the star campaigners of BJP.

He alleged the Kashmiri youths were pelting stones are Indian Army taking monetary benefits from Pakistan. Kashmiris were fed biriyani by Kejriwal and Congress for pelting stones and attacking Indian security personal.”PM Modi after taking charge is giving them bullets and sending all stone pelters to hell”, he said.