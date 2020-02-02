WHO announces first corona virus death outside China

Philippines has reported the first death outside China from the coronavirus that has killed over 300 and spread to other countries, the World Health Organization said Sunday.

The fatality is a 44-year-old Chinese man from the city of Wuhan, where the virus was first detected, and appears to have been infected before arriving in the Philippines.

“This is the first reported death outside China,” Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO representative to the Philippines, told reporters.

“However, we need to take into mind that this is not a locally acquired case. This patient came from the epicentre of this outbreak,” Abeyasinghe added.