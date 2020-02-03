“Please don’t be scared of my questions”, says Rahul Gandhi to Finance minister

Former Congress president and MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has today criticized union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman over the raising unemployment issue in the country. Rahul Gandhi took his micro blogging website to attack the government.

” Please don’t be scared of my questions Finance Minister, I am asking these questions on behalf of the youth of this country, and it is your responsibility to answer them. The youth need employment, but the government has failed miserably in giving employment to them” tweeted Rahul Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi also used a hashtag ‘#JawabDomantriji’.

Rahul Gandhi also shared a news paper cutting where union minister Nirmala Sitharaman took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi for not sharing employment numbers. Nirmala Sitharaman said in that report that if she had shared a number, Gandhi would have questioned her after some months.