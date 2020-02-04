Karthi’s blockbuster ‘Kaithi’ to speak Hindi soon: Details inside

‘Kaithi’, the blockbuster Tamil film starring Karthi and directed by Lokesh kanagaraj will speak Hindi soon. The remake of the critically acclaimed Tamil film will made by this year. Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures has bagged the Hindi remake right of the film.

“‘Kaithi’ is a gripping thriller and a tribute to all the celebrated cops-and-criminals you can think of. And yet it is like none you’ve ever seen. I really look forward to this collaboration and coming together with a great creative team that would do true justice to the film’s Hindi remake,” Shibasish Sarkar, Group CEO, Reliance Entertainment said in a statement posted on the banner’s website.

Producer @prabhu_sr is planning to rope in @Dir_Lokesh for #KaithiInHindi It depends on the @Dir_Lokesh 's commitments post #Master Pre-production work to start once the lead actor is finalized.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 4, 2020

“We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India,” S R Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures added.

No director and actor are yet finalised for the Hindi version.