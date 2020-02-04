Release date of ‘Taj Mahal 1989’ announced

The release date of web series ‘Taj Mahal’ by digital streaming platform Netflix has been announced. The web series will be streamed from February 14.

The web series is exploring with the themes of love, friendship, politics and heartbreak. The web series is based at Lucknow.

“Tracing the lives of a Lucknow University professor couple, their students, a long-lost friend, his lover, and a schoolgirl in love with an older boy, this series is a tribute to love in all its unadulterated forms”, says the synopsis.

Neeraj Kabi and Geetanjali Kulkarni plays the crucial role in the series. The supporting cast includes Danish Hussain, Sheeba Chaddha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Anshul Chauhan, Paras Priyadarshan, Shiri Sewani, Mihir Ahuja and Vasundhara Singh Rajput.