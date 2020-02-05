“CAA is no threat to Muslims, NPR exercise very essential”, says Superstar Rajinikanth

“Citizenship Amendment Act will not affect any citizen of our country, if it affects Muslims then I will be the first person to stand up for them. NPR is a necessity to find out about the outsiders. It has been clarified that NRC has not been formulated yet.” Superstar Rajinikanth said today.

