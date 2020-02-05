Commodity Market: Gold price shoots up

In the commodity market the price of precious metal gold has surged on Wednesday. The price of yellow metal has been gone down in the last two days.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) the price of gold futures was surged by 0.5% to Rs.40,188 per 10 gram. In the last two days the price of gold has fall down by Rs.1200 per 10 gram. Silver was trading at a higher price of Rs. 45,823 per a kilo surged by 0.6%.

In the international markets spot gold was trading at a higher price of $.1555.41 per ounce surged by 0.2%. In the previous sessions the price of gold was declined by 1.5%.

Sovereign gold is priced at Rs.3740 for a gram. For eight gram it is priced at Rs. 29,920 in the Indian bullion market. This is the lowest rate in this month. On yesterday sovereign gold was priced at Rs.3770 per gram.

As per the data released by World Gold Council, Indian gold consumption was was fell by 9% in 2019 from the previous year to 690.4 tonnes. This is the lowest in the three years.