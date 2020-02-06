Dileep teams up with major Ravi for his next: Details inside

Dileep will be teaming up with Major Ravi for a film. The shooting for the film will start from April this year.

The romantic comedy film will be penned by Benny P Nayarambalam. This is for the first time that major Ravi is directing a film on another person’s script.

As per reports Dileep will be playing the role of a soldier posted near the Line of Control in Kashmir. This will be Dileep’s fourth film as a soldier after ‘Megham’, ‘War and Love’ and ‘Jack and Daniel’.

The official announcement of the film with details regarding the cast and technical side will be made soon by the makers of the film.