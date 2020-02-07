Air India suspends flights to these destinations: Details inside

The national air carrier of India, Air India has decide to suspended its some flight service to popular destinations. The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus outbreak in China.

Air India has suspended its flight to Hong Kong after February 7.

Earlier another India based airline, IndiGo Airlines has announced that the flights connecting Kolkata and Guangzhou will be suspended from February 6 to February 27. Many other airline has suspended temporarily its services to various Chinese cities.

The novel coronaviru outbreak has taken the life of over 600 people in China. The virus originated in the Wuhan city in China has been spread to various parts of the world.