Anil Kumble’s ‘Perfect 10’ against Pakistan turns 21: Watch Video

It was on February 7, 1999 when legendary Indian leg-spinner Anil Kumble forced Pakistan team to bow before him at the Feroz Shah Kotla, now known as the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium.

During the second Test of the two-match series, Kumble picked up all 10 wickets and became only the second bowler in world cricket after England’s Jim Laker to claim all wickets in an innings.

India had lost the first Test in Chennai by a mere 12 runs and were in a must-win situation in the Delhi Test in 1999.India came out with an exceptional bowling performance in the first innings to bundle out Pakistan for 172 after posting 252 in the first innings. In the second innings, Sadgopan Ramesh (96) and Sourav Ganguly (62*) scored gritty half centuries as India posted a target for 420 for Pakistan.

#OnThisDay Anil Kumble became only second bowler to take all 10 wickets in a test innings@anilkumble1074 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/IMg179cvty — Viratian (@kohli_addicted) February 7, 2020

During the chase, the visitors got off to a steady start as openers Shahid Afridi and Saeed Anwar put on 101 runs for the first wicket. The match seemed to be in balance until Kumble was introduced into the attack and wreaked havoc on the Pakistani batting line-up.

The leg-spinner first dismissed Afridi (41) in the 25th over. After that, India didn’t let go off the foot of the paddle and kept on taking wickets through Kumble and Pakistan were reduced to 128/6 in no time.Kumble, fondly known as ‘Jumbo’, kept on taking wickets at regular intervals and it was in the 61st over that he entered history books by dismissing Wasim Akram.

He finished with exceptional figures of 10/74 from 26.3 overs and helped India register a famous win by 212 runs.