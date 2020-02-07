Congress MP couldn’t hide his laughter when PM Modi called Rahul Gandhi a tubelight : Watch Video

Rahul Gandhi rose to make an intervention when the PM was speaking at Lok Sabah. The Prime Minister said, “I was speaking for the last 30-40 minutes but it took this long for the current to reach there. Many tubelight are like this.”

PM Modi’s humour and quick-witted sarcasm left the house tapping on the bench and splitting their sides with laughter. Amongst them was one Congress MP, Kodikunnil Suresh, who also couldn’t hide his laughter when PM Modi called Rahul Gandhi a tube light. The MP, who occupied the seat right next to the Wayanad MP burst into splits of laughter when Modi threw the ‘tube light’ pun at Rahul Gandhi.

In the video shared by news agency ANI, at around 1.19 minutes, K Suresh is seen giggling at the jibe meted out at his supremo.