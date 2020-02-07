First look poster of Shane Nigam starrer ‘Ullasam’ launched by Mohanlal: Watch it

The first loom poster of malayalam film ‘Ullasam’ starring Shane Nigam was released by Mohanlal. Mohanlal released the first look poster through his official social media handle.

Lead actors Shane Nigam and newcomer Pavithra Lekshmi feature in the colorful poster.

‘Ullasam’ is directed by debutant Jeevan Jojo, who was a former associate of Ranjith Sankar, Deepu Karunakaran and Jeethu Joseph. Praveen Balakrishnan has scripted the film.

Launching the first look poster of Ullasam Best wishes Shane Nigam and Team Mohanlal ????? ?? ????? ???? ????????, ? ??????????, ????

Its supporting cast includes actors like Aju Varghese, Deepak Parambol, Basil Joseph, Ambika, Appukutty, Indrans, Nayana and Parvathy.

Swaroop Philip has cranked the camera and music is by Shaan Rahman. Johnkutty is handling the edits. Joe Kaithamattom and Christi Kaithamattom are producing ‘Ullasam’ under the banner of Kaithamattom Brothers. Kalasangam Cinemas will be releasing the film in Kerala.