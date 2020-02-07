Here are some key updated from Kerala Budget 2020

Kerala Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac has tabled his budget report for the year 2020-21. Here are some quick updated from the budget session for our readers:
*All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100
* Rs 1,000 crore allocated for building rural roads
* Rs 90 crore allocated for the welfare of expatriates
* Rs 1,000 crore for the state’s coastal community
* Projects under KIIFB to be completed within stipulated time frame
* District cooperative banks to be merged to form Kerala Bank
* 1,000 hotels to be set up by Kudumbashree to provide meals at Rs 25
* CFL, filament bulbs to be banned from Nov
* Rs 10 crore allocated for ‘Nirbhaya homes’
* Rs 323 crore for tourism sector
* Rs 3 crores for Vazhakkulam pineapple farming
* Rice and rubber parks to begin in next fiscal year
* Rs 5 crores for cashew farming
* Rs 20 crores for cashew board
* Rs 28 crores for coir sector
* Rs 20 crores for hunger-free Kerala
