Here are some key updated from Kerala Budget 2020

Kerala Finance Minister Dr. Thomas Issac has tabled his budget report for the year 2020-21. Here are some quick updated from the budget session for our readers:

*All welfare pensions to be hiked by Rs 100

* Rs 1,000 crore allocated for building rural roads

* Rs 90 crore allocated for the welfare of expatriates

* Rs 1,000 crore for the state’s coastal community

* Projects under KIIFB to be completed within stipulated time frame

* District cooperative banks to be merged to form Kerala Bank

* 1,000 hotels to be set up by Kudumbashree to provide meals at Rs 25

* CFL, filament bulbs to be banned from Nov

* Kerala Bank to be formed

* Rs 10 crore allocated for ‘Nirbhaya homes’

* Rs 323 crore for tourism sector

* Rs 3 crores for Vazhakkulam pineapple farming

* Rice and rubber parks to begin in next fiscal year

* Rs 5 crores for cashew farming

* Rs 20 crores for cashew board

* Rs 28 crores for coir sector

* Rs 20 crores for hunger-free Kerala